Australia shares likely to open flat, NZ ticks lower

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open flat on Tuesday as investors assess corporate earnings and await the Reserve Bank of Australia's February meeting minutes due later in the day to gauge the central bank's monetary policy decision.

The local share price index futures were flat at a 55.1 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended nearly 0.1% higher on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11,615.18 in early trade.

