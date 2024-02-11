Australia shares likely to open flat, NZ slips

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open flat on Monday as investor focus remains on domestic earnings season, even as globally investors keenly await U.S. inflation data due later in the week for cues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance.

The local share price index futures were flat at a 49.8 discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.1% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% in early trade.

