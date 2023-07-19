Australia shares likely to open flat, NZ falls

July 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Thursday ahead of June employment data later in the day, while a drag in miners and energy stocks on weakness in iron ore and oil prices could pull the index down.

The local share price index futures were largely unchanged at a 37.7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 11,900.79 in early trade.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.