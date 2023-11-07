Australia shares likely to open flat; NZ down

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open flat on Wednesday, with local mining and energy stocks likely to offset gains on the benchmark due to plummeting commodity prices.

The local share price index futures was unchanged at an 11.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

