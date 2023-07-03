Australia shares likely to open flat, NZ down

July 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to trade largely unchanged when the market opens on Tuesday as looming uncertainties on whether the country's central bank will further tighten monetary policy when it meets later in the day kept risk appetite in check.

The local share price index futures fell 0.042%, a 10.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,902.2 points in early trade.

