Australia shares likely to open flat, eye China; NZ falls

August 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open flat on Tuesday, as concerns about China's faltering economic growth and weakness in its property sector kept risk sentiment in check.

The local share price index futures was unchanged, a 58-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Monday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% in early trade.

