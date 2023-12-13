Australia shares likely to jump at open, NZ ticks higher

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to shoot up at open on Thursday, tracking an elevated market sentiment after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates on hold in their year-end policy meeting, while investors now await local employment data due later in the day.
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com))
