Australia shares likely to jump at open, NZ ticks higher

December 13, 2023 — 04:32 pm EST

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to shoot up at open on Thursday, tracking an elevated market sentiment after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates on hold in their year-end policy meeting, while investors now await local employment data due later in the day.

The local share price index futures rose 1.1%, a 98.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Wednesday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

