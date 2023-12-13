Australia shares likely to jump at open, NZ ticks higher

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to shoot up at open on Thursday, tracking an elevated market sentiment after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates on hold in their year-end policy meeting, while investors now await local employment data due later in the day.

The local share price index futures rose 1.1%, a 98.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Wednesday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.