Australia shares likely to jump at open; NZ slips in early trade

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Monday, ahead of the central bank's monetary policy meeting later in the week, boosted by benign domestic data along with cautious optimism from the Fed.

The local share price index futures rose 0.92%, a 80.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Friday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ticked lower in early trade.

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.