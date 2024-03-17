Australia shares likely to inch lower, NZ down

March 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Monday as local miners are expected to track falling iron ore prices amid demand concerns from top consumer China, while gold and energy firms could follow suit to dip in tandem with weak commodity prices.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, an 11.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% in early trade.

(Reporting by Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

