Australia shares likely to inch lower at open, NZ down

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open slightly lower on Wednesday, tracking a lower finish from their overseas peers after U.S. economic data further dented sentiment around rate cuts while local investors await an inflation report later in the day.

The local share price index futures rose 0.01%, but with a 32.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 11,850.44 in early trade.

