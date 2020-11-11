Australia shares likely to gain on strength in energy, miners; NZ rises

Australian shares are likely to open slightly higher on Thursday, with gains in energy and mining shares on the back of strength in commodity prices likely to be capped by losses in gold stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 21.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.7% higher in the previous session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% in early trade, extending gains for a seventh session.

