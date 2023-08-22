Australia shares likely to fall, NZ up slightly

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to fall on Wednesday as rising Treasury yields in the United States pointed to the possibility of continued high interest rates, denting sentiment for riskier assets.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2% a 62.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose marginally by 2222 GMT.

