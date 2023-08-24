Australia shares likely to fall, NZ slips

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to fall on Friday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to reiterate its aggressive stance on taming inflationary pressures in the Jackson Hole symposium later in the day.

The local share price index futures fell 1.3%, a 143.1 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2222 GMT.

