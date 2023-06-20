Australia shares likely to fall, NZ flat

June 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to fall on Wednesday, pressured by the commodity indexes and taking cues from Wall Street, while weak stimulus measures from China are likely to weigh on risk sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 50.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was about flat by 2225 GMT.

