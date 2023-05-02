Australia shares likely to fall; NZ drops

May 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to fall on Wednesday, a day after the nation's central bank announced a surprise interest rate hike, while investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's widely anticipated rate decision later in the global day.

The local share price index futures fell about 0.6% a 38.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% by 2223 GMT.

