Australia shares likely to fall; NZ down

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to fall on Monday, as investors await further cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's stance on rate hikes later this week.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 78.1 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 by 2223 GMT.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft) ((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.