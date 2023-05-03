Australia shares likely to fall, NZ down

May 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to slip for the third straight day on Thursday, led by drags in the commodity sectors, while investors keep an eye out for economic woes even as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a possible pause in rate hikes going forward.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3% an 87.45 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2225 GMT.

