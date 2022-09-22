Australia shares likely to fall, NZ down

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to fall on Friday as an aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve stance on Wednesday prompted investors to leave riskier assets and move toward safe-havens.

The local share price index futures fell nearly 0.3%, a 72.2 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was closed on Thursday due to a public holiday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% by 2225 GMT. (Reporting by Archishma Iyer Editing by Chris Reese) ((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.