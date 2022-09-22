Australia shares likely to fall, NZ down

Australian shares are likely to fall on Friday as an aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve stance on Wednesday prompted investors to leave riskier assets and move toward safe-havens.

The local share price index futures fell nearly 0.3%, a 72.2 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was closed on Thursday due to a public holiday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% by 2225 GMT. (Reporting by Archishma Iyer Editing by Chris Reese) ((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

