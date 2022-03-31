Australia shares likely to fall, NZ down

Australian shares are likely to fall on Friday, with energy stocks weighing on the benchmark as crude prices slumped on the United States releasing its emergency oil reserves.

However, losses could be contained by mining equities rising on firm iron ore prices.

The local share price index futures fell about 0.5%, a 62.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Thursday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.2% in early trade.

