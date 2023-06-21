Australia shares likely to fall marginally, NZ down

June 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Thursday following their peers on Wall Street, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the fight to lower inflation still has a long way to go.

The local share price index futures fell about 0.1%, a 40.9 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% by 2225 GMT.

