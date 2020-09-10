Australia shares likely to fall at the open, NZ slips

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, and are on track to post their fourth consecutive weekly decline as uncertainty regarding easing of coronavirus restrictions along with rising political tensions with China dampened sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 1.3%, a 78.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.5% higher on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% in early trade.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.