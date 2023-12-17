Australia shares likely to fall at open, NZ ticks lower

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open lower on Monday, as enthusiasm surrounding dovish turn of the U.S. Federal Reserve cooled down after president of New York Federal Reserve President John Williams pushed back against rate cut hopes.

The local share price index futures fell 1.0%, a 61.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Friday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% in early trade. (Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru) ((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.