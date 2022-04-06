Australia shares likely to fall at open, NZ slips

April 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, with losses in heavyweight energy stocks on falling oil prices likely weighing on the benchmark, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans for rate hikes to rein in inflation may keep investors on the sidelines.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 56.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.5% lower on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% by 2228 GMT.

