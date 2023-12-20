Australia shares likely to fall at open, NZ lower

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Thursday as investors remain on the sidelines before U.S. inflation data for November on Friday, an indicator for the Fed's future policy decisions.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 59.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark jumped 0.7% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade.

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.