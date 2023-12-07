Australia shares likely to fall at open, NZ inches lower

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to fall at open on Friday, likely dragged by energy stocks as oil prices dipped, while U.S. payrolls data showed signs of a softening economy, solidifying hopes the Fed rate hike cycle may be coming to an end.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 3.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark inched 0.1% lower on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade.

