Australia shares likely to fall at open; NZ flat

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares likely will open marginally lower on Thursday as technology stocks are expected to track Wall Street lower following the red-hot U.S. inflation reading for June while a rebound in gold and iron ore prices may offer a boost to miners.

July 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares likely will open marginally lower on Thursday as technology stocks are expected to track Wall Street lower following the red-hot U.S. inflation reading for June while a rebound in gold and iron ore prices may offer a boost to miners.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 106.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged in early trade.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More