Australia shares likely to fall at open; NZ flat

July 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares likely will open marginally lower on Thursday as technology stocks are expected to track Wall Street lower following the red-hot U.S. inflation reading for June while a rebound in gold and iron ore prices may offer a boost to miners.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 106.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged in early trade.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

