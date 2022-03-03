Australia shares likely to fall at open, NZ flat

March 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to slide at open on Friday tracking a fall in most global equity markets as the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues and oil prices fall from decade highs on revived supply hopes.

The local share price index futures fell 0.8%, a 83.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trading.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.