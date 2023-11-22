Australia shares likely to fall at open, NZ down

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Thursday with local energy stocks likely to drag on tumbling oil prices, a day after hawkish sounding speech on monetary policy from country's top central banker.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 10.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended largely flat on Wednesday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy) ((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

