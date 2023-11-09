News & Insights

US Markets

Australia shares likely to fall at open; NZ down

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

November 09, 2023 — 04:56 pm EST

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to fall marginally when markets open, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments suggested that interest rates could be raised further to tame inflation.

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 fell 0.1%, a 2.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.5% in early trade.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.