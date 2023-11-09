Australia shares likely to fall at open; NZ down

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to fall marginally when markets open, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments suggested that interest rates could be raised further to tame inflation.

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 fell 0.1%, a 2.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.5% in early trade.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

