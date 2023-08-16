Australia shares likely to fall at open, NZ down

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Thursday, with local energy stocks likely to fall tracking weak oil prices, while investors assessed the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes for clues on the central bank's future policy stance.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 77-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 1.5% lower on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.