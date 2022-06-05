Australia shares likely to fall at open, NZ closed

June 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open lower on Monday, taking cues from global equity markets after the U.S. employment report on Friday indicated the Federal Reserve will likely continue on an aggressive monetary policy tightening path to curb inflation.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 28.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Friday.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

