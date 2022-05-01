Australia shares likely to fall at open ahead of RBA meeting, NZ dips

Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday as investors price in a rate hike by the central bank, moving in tandem with its global peers to tame surging inflation but consequently sparking a sell-off in equities on growth concerns.

The local share price index futures fell 1.3%, a 120-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1.06% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.56% to 11,817.68 points in early trade.

