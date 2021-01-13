Australia shares likely to edge up, NZ rises

Australian shares are seen inching higher on Thursday, with investors putting off big bets as they await potential impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump and look ahead to the earnings season.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 64.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.1% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% to 13,203.25 points by 2121 GMT. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822606)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

