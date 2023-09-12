Australia shares likely to edge lower; NZ slips

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open marginally lower on Wednesday, on likely losses in domestic gold stocks from falling prices of the yellow metal, while investors turned their focus to key U.S. inflation print later in the day.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 016.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.2% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.03% to 11,295.20 by 1032 GMT.

