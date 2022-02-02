Australia shares likely to edge higher, NZ shares rise

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to gain at the open on Thursday, tracking a strong overnight session on Wall Street, while strong commodity prices are likely to push up energy and gold stocks.

The local share price index futures rose about 0.1%, at a 98.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% by 0925 GMT.

