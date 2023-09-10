News & Insights

Australia shares likely to edge higher; NZ rises

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

September 10, 2023 — 06:37 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

September 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Monday, helped by gains in domestic gold and energy stocks on the back of strong underlying prices, though a slump in mining stocks on weak iron ore prices may limit the surge.

The local share price index futures inched up 0.1%, a 2.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Friday, losing 1.7% last week.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,349.23 by 1030 GMT. (Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((shivangi.lahiri@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.