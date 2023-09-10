Australia shares likely to edge higher; NZ rises

September 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Monday, helped by gains in domestic gold and energy stocks on the back of strong underlying prices, though a slump in mining stocks on weak iron ore prices may limit the surge.

The local share price index futures inched up 0.1%, a 2.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Friday, losing 1.7% last week.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,349.23 by 1030 GMT. (Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

