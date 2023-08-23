News & Insights

Australia shares likely to edge higher; NZ marginally down

August 23, 2023 — 06:29 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to rise on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight after the benchmark yields in the United States eased which boosted sentiment for risky assets, while investors look ahead for the Jackson Hole Symposium for outlook on interest rates.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5% a 20.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down about 0.1% by 2225 GMT.

