Australia shares likely to edge higher; NZ marginally down

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to rise on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight after the benchmark yields in the United States eased which boosted sentiment for risky assets, while investors look ahead for the Jackson Hole Symposium for outlook on interest rates.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5% a 20.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down about 0.1% by 2225 GMT.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft) ((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.