Australia shares likely to ease; NZ falls

May 11, 2023 — 06:37 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to slide marginally on Friday as domestic oil and gas majors may track a slump in oil prices overnight, while investors digested rising jobless claims and inflation data in the United States.

The local share price index futures slipped 0.1% to a 4.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.1% lower on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2230 GMT.

