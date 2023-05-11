Australia shares likely to ease; NZ falls

May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to slide marginally on Friday as domestic oil and gas majors may track a slump in oil prices overnight, while investors digested rising jobless claims and inflation data in the United States.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2230 GMT.
(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets
[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.