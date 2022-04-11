Australia shares likely to drop, NZ slips

April 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to drop at the open on Tuesday, tracking a weaker overnight session on Wall Street, while lower commodity prices are also expected to weigh on the resource-heavy bourse.

The local share price index futures fell 0.33%, a 41-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was trading down 0.2% to 11,911.94 points by 1031 GMT.

