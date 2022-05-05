Australia shares likely to drop at open, NZ dips

May 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to fall at open on Friday, moving in tandem with the sharp declines in global equities as investors fret that aggressive central bank policies around the world will likely restrain growth.

The local share price index futures fell 1.5%, a 151.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.1% to 11,618.63 points by 2226 GMT.

