Australia shares likely to climb at open, NZ gains

Australian shares are set to gain at the open on Thursday, taking their cue from a bright overnight session on Wall Street, although a dip in iron ore prices may hurt mining stocks and cap gains.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 8.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,911.35 points by 1039 GMT.

