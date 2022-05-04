Australia shares likely to climb at open; NZ climbs

May 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to rise at open on Thursday, taking cues from the sharp moves on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points, as widely expected, the biggest hike since 2000, and said it was not "actively" considering a 75 basis point rate hike.

The local share price index futures rose 0.43%, a 1.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.81% to 11,769.16 points by 2227 GMT.

