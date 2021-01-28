GME

Australia shares jump over 1% as miners, banks rebound

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

Australian shares jumped more than 1% on Friday, led by a recovery in banks and miners, tracking overnight Wall Street gains as fears over fallout from hedge funds selling long positions to cover shorts waned.

Set for fourth straight monthly gain

RBA seen holding cash rate at record low - Reuters poll

Lynas jumps 5.4% on record Q2 sales revenue

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares jumped more than 1% on Friday, led by a recovery in banks and miners, tracking overnight Wall Street gains as fears over fallout from hedge funds selling long positions to cover shorts waned.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 1.1% at 6,725.70 by 2350 GMT, its best session since Jan. 19, after ending about 2% lower on Thursday. But it was on track to rise 1.7% in January, its fourth straight monthly gain.

Overnight, all major U.S. indexes rebounded, pushed by a strong start to earnings season and easing fears over hedge funds selling their long positions after GameStop Corp GME.N and AMC Entertainment AMC.N tumbled following a recent meteoric rise. .N

Investors' focus is now on the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting next week, where it is likely to hold its cash rate at a record low, as well as extend its A$100 billion ($76.76 billion) quantitative easing programme.

Aussie miners .AXMM were the top boosts to the benchmark, jumping 1.3%, with heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX gaining 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

Lynas Rare Earths LYC.AX soared 5.4%, after the world's largest producer of rare earths outside China posted record high second-quarter sales revenue.

Financials .AXFJ rose nearly 1%, with all the 'Big Four' banks jumping up to 1%.

The country's No. 2 lender National Australia Bank NAB.AX advanced up to 1.1% on acquisition of nearly 82% stake in an online banking platform 86 400 Holdings for up to A$220 million.

Healthcare .AXHJ and technology firms .AXIJ also rose up to 1.7% and 2.9%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was up as much as 1.5% at 13,279.96. It was set to gain 0.8% for the month.

Financials and utilities pushed the index higher, with NZ-listed shares of Westpac WBC.NZ rising 2.2% and electricity generator Meridian Energy MEL.NZ 3.3%.

($1 = 1.3028 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME AMC BHP RIO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters