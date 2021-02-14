SPX

Australia shares jump on positive corporate earnings, Wall Street

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Australian shares advanced on Monday, bouncing back from last week's losses, as Wall Street's record finish on Friday and positive domestic corporate earnings boosted investor sentiment.

JB Hi-Fi, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank up on profit jump

Seven West Media rises 10.6% after Google partnership

Coca-Cola Amatil rises on takeover offer hike

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares advanced on Monday, bouncing back from last week's losses, as Wall Street's record finish on Friday and positive domestic corporate earnings boosted investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 1% at 6,877.10 by 0030 GMT, its biggest intraday percentage jump since Feb. 5, after shedding 0.6% in the previous session.

On Friday, the S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC set record closing highs on hopes of new fiscal aid from Washington to help the U.S. economy recover, while a sharp drop in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations in recent weeks also lifted market sentiment. .N

In Australia, miners .AXMM and financials .AXFJ were the biggest boosts to the benchmark index, climbing 1.8% and 0.7%, respectively.

All other sub-indexes also traded in positive territory, with energy firms .AXEJ adding 1.9% and tech stocks gaining 1.4%.

Retailer JB Hi-Fi JBH.AX climbed 2.1% after posting an 86.2% surge in half-year profit, while Bendigo and Adelaide Bank BEN.AX jumped as much as 10.5% and was the biggest gainer on the benchmark after logging a 67% rise in half-year profit.

Seven West Media SWM.AX gained 10.6% to hit its highest since May 2019 after it entered a deal with Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google to provide content for the tech company's News Showcase product.

Coca-Cola Amatil CCL.AX rose 2.1% after Coca-Cola European Partners CCEPC.L raised its takeover offer by about 6%.

Casino operator Crown Resorts CWN.AX was up 1.1% after Chief Executive Officer Ken Barton resigned following an inquiry into money laundering allegations.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 slipped 1% to 12,469.12, its lowest since Nov. 23, 2020.

On Sunday, the country announced a three-day lockdown in its biggest city Auckland after three COVID-19 cases emerged, the first local infections since late January.

($1 = 1.2892 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

