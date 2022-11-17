BHP

Australia shares jump on boost from financials, energy stocks

Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

November 17, 2022 — 07:34 pm EST

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose marginally on Friday, with banks leading the gains, even as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and a persisting tight labour market raised fears of a prolonged monetary policy tightening.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.2% at 7,147.50 by 2358 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.2% higher on Thursday. It was, however, set to end the week 0.2% lower, snapping a three-week gaining streak.

Hawkish comments from Fed officials to continue raising rates by at least another full percentage point as data indicates tightness in the labour market cast a shadow on hopes of a pivot in Fed's aggressive stance.

Data also showed Australia's net employment rose better-than-expected in October, raising speculation that the Reserve Bank of Australia might continue with rate hikes.

Miners .AXMM were down 0.5%, even as iron ore prices inched higher on hopes that China will roll out more measures to support its economy. IRONORE/

Copper-gold miner OZ Minerals OZL.AX jumped 3.8% on receiving a hiked buyout offer of A$9.60 billion ($6.43 billion) from global miner BHP Group BHP.AX.

Also, Rio Tinto RIO.AX edged down after it said it will proceed with acquiring the remaining 49% in Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO for $3.3 billion.

Financials .AXFJ jumped 0.4% with the "Big Four" banks gaining between 0.1% and 1%.

Shares of Perpetual Ltd PPT.AX fell 20.7% this week, as an Australian court on Thursday said fund manager Pendal Group PDL.AX could enforce Perpetual to honour its A$2.34 billion takeover deal.

Local energy stocks .AXEJ gained 0.1% despite oil prices falling amid demand concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in China. O/R

Santos STO.AX gained 0.3%, while Woodside Energy WDS.AX fell 0.2%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.2% to 11,319.58.

Fonterra Co-operative Group FCG.NZ jumped 0.8% after it said it was selling its dairy operations in Chile to Peru's Gloria Foods for $641.4 million.

($1 = 1.4939 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO
TRQ
PPT
WDS
FCG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.