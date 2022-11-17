Australia shares jump on boost from financials, energy stocks

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose marginally on Friday, with banks leading the gains, even as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and a persisting tight labour market raised fears of a prolonged monetary policy tightening.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.2% at 7,147.50 by 2358 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.2% higher on Thursday. It was, however, set to end the week 0.2% lower, snapping a three-week gaining streak.

Hawkish comments from Fed officials to continue raising rates by at least another full percentage point as data indicates tightness in the labour market cast a shadow on hopes of a pivot in Fed's aggressive stance.

Data also showed Australia's net employment rose better-than-expected in October, raising speculation that the Reserve Bank of Australia might continue with rate hikes.

Miners .AXMM were down 0.5%, even as iron ore prices inched higher on hopes that China will roll out more measures to support its economy. IRONORE/

Copper-gold miner OZ Minerals OZL.AX jumped 3.8% on receiving a hiked buyout offer of A$9.60 billion ($6.43 billion) from global miner BHP Group BHP.AX.

Also, Rio Tinto RIO.AX edged down after it said it will proceed with acquiring the remaining 49% in Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO for $3.3 billion.

Financials .AXFJ jumped 0.4% with the "Big Four" banks gaining between 0.1% and 1%.

Shares of Perpetual Ltd PPT.AX fell 20.7% this week, as an Australian court on Thursday said fund manager Pendal Group PDL.AX could enforce Perpetual to honour its A$2.34 billion takeover deal.

Local energy stocks .AXEJ gained 0.1% despite oil prices falling amid demand concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in China. O/R

Santos STO.AX gained 0.3%, while Woodside Energy WDS.AX fell 0.2%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.2% to 11,319.58.

Fonterra Co-operative Group FCG.NZ jumped 0.8% after it said it was selling its dairy operations in Chile to Peru's Gloria Foods for $641.4 million.

($1 = 1.4939 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.