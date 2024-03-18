Australia shares inch up as miners, banks offset losses in real estate stocks

By Megha Rani

March 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended marginally higher on Monday, with gains in heavyweight miners and banks countering the losses in real estate stocks, as investors awaited Tuesday's central bank decision, focussing on commentary about policy easing.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.1% higher at 7,675.80 points. The benchmark ended 2.3% lower last week, marking its worst week since Sept. 22.

Real estate stocks .AXRE lost 1.9%, with top firms like Goodman Group GMG.AX, Scentre Group SCG.AX, and Charter Hall Retail REIT CQR.AX declining between 1.1% and 3.6%.

Real estate stocks have been under pressure over the past one year as high interest rates and shift to working from home weighed on commercial real estate ownersworldwide.

Citi analysts anticipate a continued fall in Australian real estate firms' asset values in the first half of 2024, but foresee limited further declines in the second half, citing a favourable interest rate outlook globally and locally.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to maintain its key interest rate at a 12-year high of 4.35% for a third consecutive meeting, until at least the end of September, as per a Reuters poll.

"The rates outlook is still important for the equity outlook from both the impact it will have on growth and corporate earnings as well as how it impacts rising equity market valuations," said Kerry Craig, aglobal marketstrategist at J.P Morgan.

In Sydney, miners .AXMM edged 0.1% higher as iron ore extended declines on demand concerns in top consumer China. IRONORE/

Iron ore behemoth Rio Tinto RIO.AX climbed 0.5%.

Financial stocks .AXFJ ended 0.6% higher, with the "Big Four" banks gaining in the 0.5-0.8% range.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.3% to 11,728.01 points at the close of trading, marking its sixth consecutive day of losses.

(Reporting by Megha Rani in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Megha.Rani2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.