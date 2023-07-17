Australia shares inch lower weighed by miners; RBA minutes in focus

By Poonam Behura

July 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares ticked lower on Monday to halt a 4-session long winning streak as mining and energy stocks fell ahead of minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) July policy meeting.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO slide 0.1% to 7,298.5 points at close of trade.

Traders will closely assess minutes of the RBA's July policy meeting on Tuesday for insights into its future rate trajectory.

A Reuters Poll suggests the central bank could deliver a 25 basis points rate hike in August, following its decision to keep rates steady this month.

Meanwhile, the country's June unemployment rate data is due on Thursday, wherein a "strong labour force number could make a 25% hike likely", said IG's Tony Sycamore.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers, however, on Sunday forecast an increase in the nation's jobless rate from near a 48-year low due to higher interest rates and slowing global growth.

On the domestic bourse, miners .AXMM edged down 0.9% and snapped a four-session rally, as traders weighed a mixed bag of economic data from China against hopes for more stimulus. IRONORE/

Shares of Whitehaven Coal Ltd WHC.AX rose 2.7% as the company met the lower-end of its full-year outlook despite reporting a 20% slump in fourth-quarter production.

Energy stocks .AXEJ crept 0.8% lower as a slowdown in China's GDP growth in the second quarter fuelled concerns about demand in the world's No. 2 oil consumer. O/R

Heavyweights Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX slumped 0.9% and 1.8% respectively.

Banks .AXFJ, meanwhile, jumped 0.4% and touched an 11-week high. Three out of the "big four" banks added between 0.4% and 0.7%.

Sector major consumer stocks Wesfarmers WES.AX added 0.6% while Aristocrat Leisure ALL.AX edged up 1.5%

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.6% at 11,938.92.

Reporting by Poonam Behura

