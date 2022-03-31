Australia shares inch lower on tech, energy losses

April 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged lower on Friday, dragged down by losses in technology and energy stocks, as cautious investors stayed on the sidelines eyeing developments about the Russia-Ukraine crisis, while gains in miners partially offset some losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down about 0.3% at 7,480 by 1200 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Thursday.

Investors remained cautious as geopolitical risks loomed, potentially leading to an economic recession, with added inflationary effects and the possibility of more aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Leading declines, technology stocks .AXIJ dropped as much as 1.4%, tracking peers on the U.S. Nasdaq Composite .IXIC. Xero Ltd XRO.AX and ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX lost around 0.4% and 2.8% each.

Oil stocks .AXEJ dropped as much as 0.5%, set for their sharpest weekly decline since late November, as global crude prices slumped after the United States said it would release its emergency oil reserves due to geopolitical risks arising from Russia and Ukraine. O/R

Sector heavyweights Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX fell 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

Financial stocks .AXFJ edged down 0.7%, followed by healthcare stocks .AXHJ dropping 0.4%, with CSL Ltd CSL.AX down about 0.3%.

Miners .AXMM, however, bucked the overall trend and rose 1.3%, maintaining a record high, with iron ore prices marking their best quarter since 2020, as hopes of additional policy support from China raised sentiment for the asset class. IRONORE/

Index majors Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX and BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX gained 0.8% and 1%, respectively.

Gold stocks were up about 0.7%, as investors flocked towards the safe-haven metal in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, with Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX firming around 1.4%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to 12,066.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

