News & Insights

BHP

Australia shares inch lower as miners weigh; GDP data in focus

Credit: REUTERS/© David Gray / Reuters

March 04, 2024 — 08:00 pm EST

Written by Sneha Kumar for Reuters ->

March 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares traded lower on Tuesday, as the losses in heavyweight banking stocks overshadowed the gains in miners, while traders awaited the fourth-quarter domestic growth data due later this week for cues on the central bank's next moves.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.3% to 7,713.9 by 2354 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.1% lower on Monday.

Investor focus is now on the fourth-quarter Australian gross domestic product data due on Wednesday. Analysts are expecting GDP to have risen by 1.4% on a year-on-year basis, according to a Reuters poll of economists. That compares to 2.1% growth shown in the prior quarter.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to meet on March 19 to disclose its monetary policy stance.

"GDP forecasts remain fragile with non-negligible risks of a negative, while the early signals from China are that authorities are not inclined to deliver meaningful stimulus," Westpac analysts wrote.

Heavyweight financials .AXFJ dragged the benchmark lower, snapping a three-day rally. It lost 0.5%, with the "Big Four" banks losing between 0.2% and 0.4%.

Miners .AXMM countered the losses by advancing 1.1%, where behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX added 1.2%, 1.7% and 2.1%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ tracked oil prices lower on demand headwinds to lose 0.2%, with sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX dropping around 0.1% each. O/R

Gold stocks .AXGD extended gains to a fourth session, jumping 4% to a month-high. Northern Star Resources NST.AX climbed 2.9%, while Evolution Mining EVN.AX added 4.4%.

Healius HLS.AX jumped 14.2% after the healthcare firm said it would start a review, following the fall out of its $1 billion takeover by rival Australian Clinical Labs ACL.AX last year.

New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 lost 0.3%, or 34.73 points, to 11,689.48.

(Reporting by Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sneha.kumar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO
WDS
EVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.