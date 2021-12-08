Australia shares inch lower as miners drop, Sydney Airport caps losses

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged lower on Thursday, as mining stocks fell after steel prices dropped due to sluggish downstream demand, though gains in Sydney Airport after regulators approved its buyout offset some of the losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.1% at 7,394.9 by 1156 GMT. The benchmark had risen 1.3% on Wednesday.

Sydney Airport SYD.AX, up 3%, was one of the top gainers on the benchmark, after the country's competition regulator approved its A$23.6 billion ($16.92 billion) takeover.

Among sub indexes, mining stocks .AXMM fell 0.6%. Heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX , Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX all fell between 0.7% and 1.3%.

They were tracking a downturn in Chinese stainless steel futures, which dropped to their lowest in more than three months on Wednesday. O/R

Lithium developer Vulcan Energy VUL.AX was a bright spot, gaining over 11% after it secured Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE as an additional car industry customer for its environmental-friendly lithium hydroxide for automotive batteries.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 0.56% led by Ora Banda Mining Ltd OBM.AX, down 5.97%, followed by Auteco Minerals Ltd AUT.AX, losing 5.63%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 0.52​%, with Beach Energy Ltd BPT.AX, down 2.17%, leading declines. Heavyweight Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX shed 0.7%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark .NZ50 was down 0.50% at 12,803.62. The top percentage losers were Synlait Milk Ltd SML.NZ, down 3.46%, followed by Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd FPH.NZ, losing 2.18%.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.